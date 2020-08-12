Easy Ways to Eat Healthy and Save Money on Groceries

Eating healthier and saving money is usually on the top of priority lists when it comes to building habits. Unfortunately, they’re usually the first things to go when times get tough, busy, or overwhelming. Eating a balanced diet can seem like a time and money consuming thing when in reality, it’s the opposite. Eating healthy, home-cooked meals can boost your health and finances when done right.

Whether you’re looking to build healthier eating habits, healthier money habits, or both, they all come down to how you plan and spend on your groceries. The best part? Making these small changes is easier than you think. Below are some easy ways to eat healthily and save money on groceries.

Get inspired and plan ahead

As a busy mom, wife, and entrepreneur, taking the time to figure out what everyone wants for dinner can be challenging. It’s hard to come up with ideas on the spot, which is why I’m a huge fan of using Pinterest to get inspired and plan. I simply search for keywords like, “healthy family dinner ideas” and thousands of results pop up. I get links to recipes and videos that make healthy meal planning a breeze.

Use what you have

I’m a huge Costco fan, and like many shoppers, I usually buy way more than I need or will ever use. If you also have this problem, you should consider planning your menu around what you already have in your fridge and pantry. Whether it’s bulk quinoa, leftover mushrooms, or excess pesto sauce, using what you already have available is a great way to save money and eat healthier. The internet is filled with amazing healthy ideas for any ingredients you may have lying around.

Make a list and stick to it

It’s nearly impossible for me to have a successful shopping trip without a detailed grocery list. Not only will it help you remember all the ingredients you need, but it will also help you steer clear of all the excess things you don’t. A lack of planning usually leads me to buy a lot of things I don’t need and not enough of what I do. I love using the notes app on my phone. It’s accessible, digital, and easy to edit as needed.

Eat your leftovers

Getting the most out of every meal is one of the easiest and most satisfying ways to get the most out of your money. Regardless of the meal, I always make sure to make enough for dinner and leftover lunch for the next day. It’ll only cost you a bit more and you’ll avoid eating out when you don’t need to. Doing so helps you save money, time, and inches off your waist.

Organize your fridge and pantry

If your leftover asparagus is molding in the back of your fridge, and your rice is forgotten behind the pantry, it might be time to edit and organize your food storage. Every year, Americans throw out thousands of dollars’ worth of groceries. Not only is this a bad move for the environment, but it’s also the money you could be saving for other things. Take some time to purge and organize your fridge and pantry. Make things visible and accessible to your needs. You’ll quickly realize that this small change can make a big difference to you eating healthier and saving money.