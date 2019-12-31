With every start of a new year, it seems like everyone is on a health kick. We all want to exercise more, drink more water, and of course, eat healthier. I have to admit, I’m one of the millions whose New Year’s resolution is to start eating healthier.

This is great because healthy nutrition is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Fortunately, eating healthier is a lot easier than some people make it seem. Below are five easy ways to start eating healthier this new year.

Clean out your fridge and pantry

If food was a love language, it would be mine. My husband and I love our dinner dates, snacks at the park, and any opportunity to try something new. This obsession for food translates into our fridge and pantry. We buy more than we can ever actually eat, which is a habit I’m eager to break.

Cleaning out your fridge and pantry is essential to starting your new healthy eating journey because you start with a clean slate. Get rid of any foods that you know are bad for you or make you feel horrible after eating them.

Create weekly menus

Planning our dinners has been a gamechanger for my family’s eating habits. With our busy schedules, it can be easy to opt for instant meals or take out. By planning your meals and shopping for them in advance, you’re more likely to cook what you have on hand. By doing this, you’re also less likely to opt for unhealthy meals you might be craving in a time of desperation.

You can make this activity a family affair by planning your weekly meals on a designated day. For my family, Sundays are dedicated to meal planning and grocery shopping. It’s now an activity we look forward to throughout the week.

Eat smaller portions

Let’s face it, we eat a lot more than we truly need to. We ignore recommended portions and calorie intake and let our bodies decide when they’re full. Challenge yourself to eat smaller portions and you’ll be doing your body a big favor. You’ll find that you never really needed that huge portion, to begin with.

Drink more water

One of the best things I’ve ever done for my wellbeing is to ditch all the sugary drinks for water. Other than my regular cup of coffee in the morning, all I drink throughout the day is water. It’s no secret that water and hydration is key to a healthy lifestyle. Simply opt for a glass of water instead of your regular sugary drink and watch your health take a turn for the better.

A glass of water can also help with your portion control. It’s been recommended to drink a glass of water before a meal to feel full faster.

Keep healthy foods accessible

One of the biggest struggles in my journey to eating healthier has been snacking. I eat my three meals a day but fail to snack on healthy treats in between. This is because I’ve failed to keep healthy snacks at arm’s reach. Whether I’m working from home or on the go, keeping healthy foods accessible can be the key to eating them.

Prepping your snacks in containers the night before is one easy way to keep your healthy foods near you throughout the day.