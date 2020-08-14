Optimize Your Home for Online Learning with These Must-Haves

The Coronavirus pandemic has tested us in many ways. If you would have told me that 2020 would require me to home school my 8-year-old daughter, I would have said you were crazy. Yet, here we are. Online learning has become the new normal for students, educators, and parents, all trying to navigate the changes and challenges that come with such a significant shift.

If you’re currently navigating the everchanging world of online learning, you are not alone. Below are five must-have things you need to optimize your home for online learning.

Designated workspace

When schools first closed in March, my daughter was conducting her virtual class meetings from the dining table and completing her assignments from the couch. We quickly learned that neither one of those choices was best for her focus and overall performance. However, we also weren’t sure how long online learning would be required.

This year, we decided that if we were serious about her success, we had to invest time and energy into creating a designated workspace fit for a student. This doesn’t have to be anything fancy or over the top. A small desk, a comfortable chair, and a quiet space will suffice.

High-speed internet

If high-speed internet is available in your area, it might be worth looking at an upgrade. High-speed internet can save you from delayed downloads, frozen video calls, and endless loading notifications. If homeschooling is a long-term plan for you and your family, investing in a boosted plan can pay off in many ways.

Printer

While you can expect most work to be distributed and completed digitally, you’d be surprised how much work will still need to be done on a printed sheet. A printer can save you from time-consuming trips to a printing business and can be used for a lot more than just schoolwork. Keep in mind that even the cheapest printers will do the trick. No need for fancy and over-priced tools.

Backpack/storage space

Having a designated place for all the necessary learning supplies can be a lifesaver. It keeps the space neat, the work organized, and the set up simple. Although we don’t know the future of in-person learning this year, I decided it was still worth getting my daughter a new backpack like we do every year. This helped create the excitement and anticipation of a new school year, even if it means it’ll be behind a screen for a while.

School supplies

The basic school supplies aren’t just for in-person learning, they come in handy for home learning, too. Pencils, notebooks, and highlighters can all come in handy when creating a successful online learning environment. You can find and print a basic school supplies list from the internet and stock up on the essentials for the school year.