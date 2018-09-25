Free Online Educational Resources for Entrepreneurs

As an entrepreneur, I’m constantly on the lookout for free resources I can learn, grow, and evolve from. I love learning, but with my tight schedule and budget, it’s essential for me to find tools that fit into my calendar and financial plan.

I recently celebrated my first year as an entrepreneur, and nothing has played a bigger role in my daily habits than free resources and tools.

Below is a list of free online resources I personally use and advocate for.

edX

If a Harvard education has ever been on your vision board but not on your budget, then edX is the site for you. The Ivy League university offers over 300 free online courses through their edX site. Users can choose to receive a verified certificate for a small fee if desired.

Coursera

Like edX, Coursera offers free courses to millions of users. Search for specific topics or broader niches to find a course that fits your interests and needs. The free version allows you to audit the course while purchasing the course offers features like access to graded materials, final grades, and a shareable course certificate.

Later

No matter your business type, social media is crucial in this day and age. Later is a free Instagram tool that allows you to plan and schedule social media posts for optimal engagement. One of my favorite features of signing up for the tool is being on their email list. Experts share their tips and tricks to staying up to date with recent updates and changes. Tips are available in blog and video format.

Podcasts

If your focus is as short-lived as mine, then digesting lessons in a shorter and audible format might just be for you. While podcasts might not be an official online course, they might as well be. There are millions of options to choose from. Whether you’re using iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, there’s a podcast for every topic and every theme. You can find my list of top podcasts for female entrepreneurs here.

YouTube

Has anyone ever responded to your questions with a “Google it”? Well, I think my go-to has become “YouTube it”. The platform has grown at lightning speed the last few years and has evolved from just music videos and vlogs to tutorials and seminars. Whether I’m looking for the latest tips for Poshmark success or searching for motivation from the latest TedTalk conferences, YouTube has it all. Of course, you have to be careful to not get caught up with all the distractions and pop-ups throughout the video.