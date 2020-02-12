Whether you’d like to admit it or not, writing is an essential skill in any profession. Whether you’re an engineer trying to write a report, or an entrepreneur writing your weekly blog post, brushing up on your writing skills is critical to your success.

Although I have a degree in journalism, I’ll be the first to tell you that it wasn’t an expensive degree or the rigorous courses that got me where I am today. Today, I’m a writer because I write, not because I checked some classes off a checklist.

If becoming a better writer is on your bucket list, then wait no more. Below are five easy ways to make writing a habit and improve your skills.

Practice daily

The only way to make something a habit is to practice it daily. Whether it’s 5 minutes or 5 hours, writing every day will help you brush up on your skills and grow as a writer. Make it a habit to write daily by making it part of your task list. You can write about anything. The important thing here is to write every single day.

Read more

Growing up, I never understood why everyone said improving my reading skills would improve my writing skills, but they were right. To be honest, I’ve never been a good reader, but I’m getting better. I have to admit that reading has tremendously improved my writing skills. It’s helped with my grammar, fluency, and overall word choice.

Attend workshops

You don’t have to go back to school and get a journalism degree to become a writing pro. Writing workshops and meetups are an easy way to meet other writers who are also looking to improve their skills. Not only will these help you brush up on your skills, but it’ll also help you connect with other writers and have more set of eyes on your work.

Find your voice

One of the reasons why writing is such a dreadful task for many is because we’re trying to write in a voice that’s not our own. This is because we think we’re not professional enough to write in our voice. However, taking the time to find your voice is key to making the writing process easier and more enjoyable. Try writing how you speak and notice how easy words will flow onto your paper.

Use online tools

One of my favorite online writing tools is Grammarly. While I consider myself a good creative writer, I’m not the best when it comes to grammar and punctuation. Grammarly helps me catch mistakes I often overlook. Since using the tool, I’m now able to catch myself making mistakes and fixing them before using the tool.