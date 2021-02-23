Dramatic Anti-Aging Procedure Without Surgery

A few gray hairs and subtle fine lines are a normal part of the aging process and are inevitable. However, technology is now giving women over 50 more options. Technology and new skincare products have come a long way over the years. Women no longer have to resort to cosmetic surgery to achieve dramatic results.

Women like me are looking for alternatives to surgical solutions to the aging process. As we get older the effects of time become more apparent on your skin. Stress, gravity, and weight gain can all wreak havoc on the way our skin looks. The aging process slows down the production of new skin cells so the skin becomes dryer and becomes less elastic.

As a woman over 50, I was on a personal quest to find a better alternative for non-surgical anti-aging remedies for myself and other women.

In October 2020, I met with Mari Contreras of Fresh Start Aesthetics to discuss a game plan. We decided on C02 Laser resurfacing for my face. C02 treatments are a non-invasive laser technique that produces dramatic results.

The C02 laser is an ablative type of laser that removes the tired dull surface layers of skin. The laser penetrates the deep sub-dermal layers of skin prompting the skin to encourage new cell turnover and collagen production.

C02 Laser treatments are used for the following conditions:

Deep wrinkles and Frown Lines

Uneven skin texture

Uneven pigmentation

Sun damage and dark spots

Surgical & Acne Scarring

In addition to treating all of these severe skin issues, the treatment can also be used for medical treatments such as precancerous growth. The use of the C02 laser for precancerous growth must be determined by a certified position.

My experience was one I will never forget. I had undergone dramatic skin cancer surgery in 2011 and had prominent scars on the right side of my face. While the laser treatment didn’t remove the scars, it did soften them significantly. For the first time in years, I can leave the house with only tinted sunscreen in lieu of heavy coverage makeup. I have a follow-up treatment scheduled for April and I can hardly wait.

The C02 laser has minimal downtime and required only a numbing cream. The treatment was a little uncomfortable and felt like a mild sunburn. My face was red and swollen and peeled for about 5 days.

Mari has created a pharmaceutical grade of skincare products that helped my skin recover after the laser treatment. These products are now a part of my ongoing daily skincare routine.

While Botox and fillers are popular beauty treatments, they are temporary and can’t change the surface of the skin.

My facial reconstruction surgery in 2011 was a long a painful journey and I can’t ever see myself opting for elective surgery. While I am grateful for my talented surgeons at Mayo, I will continue to look for non-surgical options.

If Mari and her team at Fresh Start Aesthetics can help someone like me get camera-ready, imagine what they can do for you.

Check out Mari and my friends at Fresh Start Aesthetics if you want to look and feel good about yourself without the risk or expense of surgery. Learn more and book your appointment: www.freshstartaesthetics.com