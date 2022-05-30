3 Reasons Why Your Business Needs to Invest in Copywriting

Most business owners would agree that marketing is essential for their business to succeed. Public relations, social media, and email might all come to mind for those savvy business owners, but what about copywriting? You know… All the clever taglines, headlines, and website copy that draws customers in and encourages them to take action.

Copywriting is an integral part of marketing and a critical part of your business’ success. Below are three reasons why your business needs to invest in copywriting.

Establishes a unique brand voice

Whether you’re a seasoned business owner with a reputable business or a rookie entrepreneur working on your business plan, it’s never too early or too late to establish your brand voice. Taking the time to build a brand voice can help set you apart from your competition. A brand voice makes your brand relatable, recognizable, and reliable.

An experienced copywriter will understand your mission, target audience, and business goals and mold them into the perfect voice that will help you build relationships and position yourself as a leader in your industry. Once established, the rest of the team will have the tools to mimic that tone and create consistency throughout the customer journey.

Get found online with strong SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) is an essential part of any business. It means optimizing your content with keywords that help your business rank higher on search engines like Google. Strong SEO ensures your website and content have high visibility, often leading to increased sales and brand awareness.

A good copywriter will understand the concept of SEO and use their skills to create short and long-form copy that provides value and produces visibility. If you’re not familiar with SEO, think about the topics you search for and what top results you tend to favor. A strong copywriter likely played a vital role in making that content happen.

Inspires customers to take action

A call to action is one of the most important parts of any piece of content. It tells the reader, in this case, the prospective customer, to take the next logical step in the customer journey. The call to action doesn’t always lead to a purchase. Sometimes, it can encourage readers to read more, learn more, or sign up for a newsletter.

A call to action, combined with good copy leading up to it, can keep your target audience engaged and eager for more.