Tempted by Trends – Easy Ways to Save Your Cash, Confidence, and Character

For many consumers, the fashion industry can feel like running on a hamster wheel. It seems like no matter how much effort or money you invest in it, you end up on the starting line when trends change and you’re left with a closet full of last season’s must-have items that, according to your favorite fashion blog, are no longer in style.

Giving into trends can hurt your budget, self-esteem, and individuality. Below are my top tips to stop surrendering to endless temptations from the fashion industry.

Assemble a similar alternative

Fashion trends are like boomerangs, they keep coming back. That means that you can likely recreate a comparable outfit with used items you have at home or a nearby thrift store. An easy way to do this is to save a picture of your favorite trends on your phone and use it as a guide when building those looks. You’d be surprised how many resembling items already live in your closet.

Lower your limits

Creating boundaries is an important part of life, especially when it comes to spending. If you find yourself constantly spending your hard-earned money on the latest fashion trends, it’s time for an intervention. Create and stick to a monthly (or quarterly) budget for clothes. Lean on a friend for extra support and check in whenever you feel the urge to splurge on new styles.

Stay true to your style

The latest trends aren’t for everyone. They’re based on a general vision to please the public, forcing consumers to compromise their personalities for the sake of fashion. Don’t give in to that temptation. Your style makes you unique and you should celebrate that. If the latest release doesn’t make you feel excited, pass on it and let others fit the mold.

Cater to your comfort

I don’t sacrifice comfort for style and neither should you. Feeling comfortable in your skin and in your outfit should be an essential deciding factor when crafting your style. If miniskirts are trendy but you don’t feel comfortable with the excessively short bottoms, skip the craze. No trend is worth sacrificing your confidence for.

Silence the noise

It’s harder to ignore the tempting value of trends when you’re constantly bombarded by your peers about how great they feel in the pieces. If this rings a bell for you, it might be a good idea to quiet the outcry. Whether it’s social media or social gatherings, try to avoid temptations by staying away from the environment in which you feel the most hypnotized in. Once you feel like you’re in a better place and have established boundaries, you can more confidently return to those settings.