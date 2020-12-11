Why Celebrating Your Wins is More Important than Ever

This year has been tough on everyone. It seems like from one day to another, everything changed. Everything we were working towards, everything we were planning, and everything we were accomplishing went down the drain. Because of all the ups and downs we’ve experienced in 2020, celebrating our wins is more important than ever.

Too often, most of us fail to celebrate ourselves as we go along. While things might look different this year, we’re still working towards and accomplishing some goals. Whether you’re trying to get through an online course, adapt to working from home, or take on teacher responsibilities while your kids learn from home, there is so much to celebrate yourself for.

2020 has been hard enough. It’s time you practiced self-compassion and self-love and celebrate your wins. Trust me, it’s more important than ever. Here are three reasons why.

Maintain momentum

Pre-pandemic, I often found it difficult to stay motivated and inspired after hitting a dead end. Now, imagine how difficult this must be when I have minimal human interaction and barely leave my house. Celebrating even my smallest wins helps me maintain the momentum that allows me to keep moving forward.

Power of progress

It can be difficult to dedicate your time to something and barely see results. Trust me, I’ve been there. When it comes to recognizing the progress, nothing makes more of an impact than celebrating your growth throughout the way. That’s the key. Celebrating. When you stop to celebrate your wins, you’re taking the time to acknowledge that while there might still be a lot to do, you’ve already come so far.

Gainful goals

As we wrap up 2020 and many of us reflect on the year behind us, we’re likely focusing on all the things we didn’t do. That’s because, in our minds, we don’t recall accomplishing those goals we worked so hard on. By celebrating your wins throughout the process, you’re constantly reminding yourself of all you’ve accomplished. When a goal is complete, you’ll be able to recognize it because you were a witness to all your hard work and evolution.

It’s never too late to start celebrating yourself and all your wins. You’ll quickly realize that it’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to show self-compassion.