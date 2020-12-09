New Year’s Resolution Ideas to Make 2021 an Amazing Year

2020 has been a trying year. It’s safe to say it was nothing like any of us expected. Many of us had trips that were canceled, events that were rescheduled, and ambitious goals we just weren’t able to meet. A year of uncertainty for sure.

With 2020 being such a learning curve, I’m looking forward to what 2021 has to offer. A new year symbolizes new beginnings and clean slates. A reminder that it’s never too late to start. If you’re getting a head’s start on your New Year’s resolutions and need some ideas to make 2021 the best year yet, here’s my list.

Honor your health

As a mom, I tend to put myself last when it comes to health checkups. From missed physicals to overlooked dental exams, I’m not the best when it comes to following up with my health. This year, it’s one of my goals to honor myself by prioritizing my health. In addition to physicals and dental appointments, I’m even considering consulting with a nutritionist to ensure I’m giving my body the healthiest and most nutritious options.

Start a side hustle

If launching a full-time business is a scary move for you, consider starting a side hustle. A side hustle is an easy way to enter the entrepreneurial realm without risking it all. I love the idea of a side hustle because it allows you to test your product or service to a market without jeopardizing your current career. The time and financial commitments are minimal compared to launching a large business, so don’t let that stop you.

Meditate more

With 2020 being the terrifying year that it was, meditating is more important than ever. You’d be surprised how much of an impact 5 or 10 minutes can make on your mental health. If the thought of meditating seems scary and intimidating, try one of the many meditation apps offering guided meditations. I love Insight Timer because it’s free and easy to use.

Snip the screen time

I’m a big advocate of limited screen time. Whether you’re an entrepreneur promoting your business on a variety of platforms or a social butterfly connecting with your network, limiting your screen time is essential to your mental health. If you’re one of the many social media users that find themselves endlessly scrolling, it might be time to reconsider your social media strategy. New smartphone features make setting limits easy and so convenient.

Grow with gratitude

If there is only one thing you take from this list, let it be this one. My gratitude practice is singlehandedly the most impactful thing I’ve ever started. As someone who deals with anxiety, nothing calms and grounds me more than reminding myself of all there is to be grateful for. While there are some cool journal options available, practicing doesn’t cost you a dime.

Give generously

This upcoming year, I want to impact my life by impacting the lives of others. Now, more than ever, our communities (and the world) need people like me and you to help those impacted by the health and economic challenges of the pandemic. There are countless non-profits doing amazing work out there. Find the one that matches your values and think of creative ways to get involved. The benefits you’ll receive are just as motivating as the lives you impact.