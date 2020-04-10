Do These Three Things Before Online Shopping for Your Wardrobe

There’s never been a better time than now to embrace online shopping. Whether you’re trying to show up as your best self on virtual conference calls, like to dress up when you’re stuck at home, or simply love shopping, online shopping for your wardrobe can be a great way to boost your confidence and style.

While these isolating times can lead to many impulse online purchases, it’s important to do your due diligence before pulling the trigger. If you’re planning to go on an online shopping spree for your closet, there are some things you should do first. Below are three things you should do before online shopping for your wardrobe.

Clean out your closet

Too often, we buy things we don’t need because we’re unaware of what we already have. Whether it’s duplicate groceries, tech gear, or shoes misplaced at the back of the closet, it’s important to take inventory of what we already own before making additional purchases. Not only will a closet cleanout help you organize your clothes, but it’ll also help you recognize the gaps and missing pieces to complete your look.

When planning a closet cleanout, make sure to block out enough time in your schedule to complete the task. A deep clean of your closet can take anywhere from 2 to 5 hours depending on how much you currently own.

Know your measurements

One of the biggest fears when shopping online is the uncertainty of whether the item will fit or not. Sizing differs between brands, styles, and fabric, so knowing your measurements can help make more educated decisions. Most sites offer an item’s measurements in the description, so you can easily compare your sizing to that of the item.

All you’ll need is a measuring tape and a notepad to take your measurements. If you already own a similar item that fits well, measure that and compare your measurements to the site.

Plan some outfits

If you’re guilty of purchasing items only to wear them a few times, then you can benefit from planning. Before purchasing an item, try to see how many different ways you can style that piece. Can you wear it multiple times and for multiple occasions? Not only will this ensure your money goes further, but it can also increase the lifecycle of the item, which is great for a sustainability standpoint.

If you’re unsure of where to start, Pinterest is a great resource. The free and easy to use app is a great way to find new inspiration for everything from fashion, to home décor, and food.