Four Easy Ways to Give Back to Your Community During the Holidays

The holidays are all about joy, community, and giving back. They’re a time to reflect on all our blessings and spend time with those we love and esteem most. Unfortunately, the holidays aren’t as magical for some of our neighbors across our communities. As we cross of gifts from our Christmas lists and decorate our homes for the season, think about what you can do for individuals outside of your regular circle.

If you’re looking for easy and creative ways to give back during the giving season, we have some ideas. Below are five easy ways to give back to your community during the holidays.

Volunteer

One of the easiest ways to give back to your community this season is by volunteering. Countless nonprofits are looking for enthusiastic people like you who are willing to help. Whether you choose to pack items at a food bank, serve meals at a local shelter, or participate in interactive activities with individuals and families in need.

Find volunteer opportunities near you by visiting https://www.volunteermatch.org/.

Donate to a drive

As you shop around at your favorite retailers this season, keep an eye out for the many types of drives local nonprofits are collecting items for. Whether it’s a turkey drive, canned food drive, or toy drive, your donation is sure to make an impact in the lives of our neighbors who need it most.

Make monetary donations

If you’re looking for a way to make a difference without leaving your home, a monetary donation is a great option. Donate online using your credit card and invest in your community from the comfort of your couch. Your favorite nonprofit will likely keep you updated on your impact and how your donation is creating change in the community.

If you live in Arizona, take advantage of the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, a valuable tax benefit that gives donors a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on their donation – up to $800 for couples who file their taxes jointly.

Adopt a family

If you’re looking to build meaningful connections and see exactly where your donations are going, consider adopting a family for the holidays. No, this doesn’t mean you take this family home with you, but it does mean you provide holiday essentials like meals and gifts. A great way to make a positive impact in the lives of families and individuals across your community.