Three Online Platforms You Should Not Overlook for your Content

Now more than ever, content is an essential part of business success. Every day, consumers are looking for the greatest product, hack, and connection to make their life easier. Whether you offer a product or service, you need to be able to be found online to survive.

If you’re an entrepreneur or small business owner, online content is a critical part of your success. It’s the way most businesses are found in today’s online world. Below are three online platforms you should not overlook for your business content.

Website

Contrary to what many people believe, blogging is not dead. Consumers are constantly looking for quality content catered to their tastes. Whether it’s a recipe, how-to, or tips, creating helpful and valuable blogs can help you be seen online.

Creating search engine optimized content can make it easy for your business to be found online. Make sure to use keywords that consumers use to find related content, products, or services. The more you do it, the more the algorithm will reward.

Instagram

With over 1 billion active users, Instagram continues to be one of the leading social media sites around the world. Over 75 percent of businesses in the United States use Instagram for their business. This means small business entrepreneurs and big company executives are taking notice.

No matter how big or small your business is, Instagram offers a big platform that lets your business be seen. Share captivating images, connect with customers, and create unique content for your followers to enjoy.

YouTube

Video is king in today’s content world. YouTube has double the amount of Instagram users, with 2 billion active users a month. Now more than ever, consumers are craving quality video content. So much so, that people watch more than 1 billion hours of videos on YouTube every single day.

Out of all the platforms, YouTube makes it easy to make money. If you have a YouTube account with over 1000 subscribers, you’re eligible to get paid depending on your viewership. To start earning money, you’ll need to be accepted to the YouTube Partner Program (YPP).