Lacking clarity is one of the most frustrating speed bumps on the road to success. For many of us, this shows up as complete obscurity, often leading to a feeling of unimportance and insignificance. Finding clarity can often lead to discovering your purpose, which is something most of us would love to find.

If you’ve been struggling with a lack of clarity and passion, don’t worry, you’re not alone. I dealt with this issue myself recently and found that a few things helped get me out of my funk and fear. Below are easy ways to find clarity and do what you love.

Identify your true strengths

Get out a pen and sheet of paper and get to writing. Write down all your true strengths. This means no lying. Don’t write down things you are kind of good at, write down things you’re great at. Nothing is off-limits on this list. If your strength is organizing, editing, or skiing, write it down. Review your list and find the things on it that most excite you. You’ll likely find similarities between all of them, which can often lead you to discover your passion.

Take a trip down memory lane

When we’re in a funk, we tend to forget about all the amazing things we’ve done throughout the years. Whether it was your trip abroad or your experience volunteering at the food bank, identifying what made you feel the most alive is critical to finding clarity and do what you love. See if there’s any correlation between this list and your list of strengths. You’ll usually find that there is some connection between the two, which can help you identify what you’re meant to do.

Take action

“Clarity comes from engagement, not thought.” – Marie Forleo

One of my favorite quotes from one of my favorite female business leaders. It’s the perfect way to sum up the idea that unless you take action, you’ll never be sure about that thing you keep thinking about. Do something. It doesn’t matter how big or small the step is, the key here is to do something that can help you identify whether you’re on the right path or not. You have nothing to lose but fear.

Get real about what you want

OK, this one seems simple, but it was one of the hardest steps for me. Getting real about what I want is a tricky task for me. The truth is, you’ll never feel accomplished if you don’t identify your goal in the first place. Write down whatever it is that you want. Whether you want to earn more money, impact more people, or own your time, be specific. This list will help you get clear about what direction you should be heading, and whether you’ll be happy doing it.