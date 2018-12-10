The Art Of Taking A Break

Life gets crazy and hectic, and it’s important to remember when to slow down and take a break. We often tend to have this mentality that the more we do, the more productive we are.

What we forget is that eventually our body gets worn down and exhaustion kicks in. At this point we become more susceptible to getting sick and having work burnout.

That’s why it’s so important to take time for yourself and indulge in self care. Whether that is spending a day relaxing at home and watching movies, or enjoying a weekend getaway, taking time out to recharge is essential for your health and wellbeing.

When we let stress build up from work and our daily grind it can inadvertently effect our personal lives and relationships. When we feel stressed and overwhelmed we tend to get aggravated at the smallest things and easily irritated.

Not only does stress cause emotional problems, it can also negatively affect us physically. High blood pressure, heart disease, and gastrointestinal problems can all be brought on from too much stress.

Taking breaks helps us manage stress by giving us time to calm the mind and relax. Getting space from our responsibilities at work and home can help us come back with a recharged and clearer view of things.

Ever noticed that after walking away from something for a minute you come back with a better understanding of what to do next? That’s because taking breaks helps creativity and productivity.

When you start to feel fuzzy-headed, easily aggravated and constantly drained that means your body is saying it’s time to slow down and take a break.

And don’t ignore it! It’s crucial to your health to listen to what your body is telling you and slow down. The best part is a break doesn’t mean you have to disappear for three weeks.

Taking a break can be as simple as taking a personal day from work and using it to relax and enjoy your time off. Go to a spa day, indulge in staying in bed and getting some extra sleep.

Spend the afternoon reading, painting or drawing. Getting artistic and having some creative fun is a great way to unwind and let the mind run free. Most off all, enjoy every minute of it!