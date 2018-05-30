If you’re a creative professional, it’s likely you deal with being in a creative funk every now and then. While the creative rut won’t last forever, it can definitely waste a lot of valuable time. As an entrepreneur, I’ve had my fair share of burnouts. Get back to crushing your to-do list by trying my top tips to combating a creative funk.

Outline

One of the biggest hassles of being in a creative funk is feeling uninspired. It’s not that your work isn’t valuable, it’s that your brain just isn’t in the right place. By outlining, you allow your brain to do simple (almost brainless) work that feels easy and still productive.

Outlines also help you see big projects in smaller tasks. Nothing helps me get out of a creative funk more than working on fast and easy tasks that can be quickly crossed off my to-do list.

Walk away (literally)

Like with any disagreement, sometimes it’s best to walk away. Instead of fighting and trying to force yourself to get stuff done, try refueling. As humans, we feel pressure to be busy at all times. However, it’s essential to listen to our bodies in order to avoid burnout.

By walking away, we give our brain a break, as well as show ourselves some love. Walking has been proven to reduce stress and improve your mood. Make it a habit by adding it to your schedule for a daily date with yourself.

Read aloud

One of my biggest tricks to getting out of a creative funk is reading the assignment aloud. Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a corporate professional, it’s likely you spend a lot of time by yourself. We read, talk and recite things in silence, and that can be very deceiving.

By reading or talking through your work aloud, you allow yourself to listen to the problem from a different angle.