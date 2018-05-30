ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Racist Tweet

Roseanne Barr is under attack after tweeting a racist tweet about former President Barack Obama’s aid Valerie Jarrett on Tuesday.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Jarrett is an African-American woman and considered one of Obama’s most influential senior advisors.

It didn’t take long for the tweet to spread like wildfire, and shortly after it hit the masses Barr tweeted an apology for her insensitive joke.

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Later that evening, Barr reappeared on the social media platform to continue issuing apologies while also attempting to slightly defend the poor choice she made earlier that day.

guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but…don't defend it please. ty — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr explained that the sleeping pill Ambien, combined with a holiday weekend, was to blame for her insensitive joke. But regardless if Barr’s racist tweet reflects her true feelings, or if it was a tipsy joke gone wrong, the consequences have already hit the star hard.

ABC has cancelled “Roseanne,” and Viacom pulled the plug on showing reruns of the hit show on their channels which include TV Land and CMT.

Just a few months ago Roseanne Barr made a huge comeback by reprising her famous role on the hit sitcom “Roseanne.” Now, in just a matter of hours, the comedian has managed to loose her show, agents, and any other ties she has to Hollywood.

The comedian has long been known for her abrasive and crude humor, not to mention being widely outspoken about her political views. Her show discussed family members voting for different candidates and how people handle political divide.

While most people agree the tweet went too far, and the abrupt cancellation of her show is necessary, others have taken to social media to point out that it’s not just Barr who makes foul jokes, and that a culture of racism and bigotry has created this kind of environment and social climate.