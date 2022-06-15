Chic Home Decor Items You Can Find at Your Local Thrift Store

Summer is the perfect season to revamp our homes. If you’re like me, you spent the last few months spring cleaning and decluttering your home of anything that no longer suits you and your family. If your home was left with empty shelves, bare walls, and neglected spaces, it’s time for a small shopping spree.

You don’t have to go into your savings to redecorate your home. Below are five home décor items you can find at your local thrift store.

Wall art

Unique paintings and frames are a great way to add personality to a bare wall. Unfortunately, shopping for these items at a retail store can often eat up most of your budget. If you’re looking for rare pieces at incomparable prices, stop by a few local thrift stores to browse through their inventory. You can often walk away with one-of-a-kind items no one else will have.

Pots and planters

Gardening is all the rage right now, which means indoor plants are the center of attention. One of the best ways to add life to your home is by incorporating plants into your home décor. While you likely won’t find live plants at a thrift store, you’ll have a large inventory of pots and planters to choose from. Once you’ve found your match, take your finds to your local nursery and find the perfect fitting plants.

Accent tables

Decorative tables are the perfect way to add character to your living space. Whether you’re looking for a bold coffee table to go with your sectional or a simple entry table to place near your front door, you can find many options at a thrift store. Found a great piece but the color doesn’t match? Upcycle it! It can be a great DIY project to enjoy with your family.

Spunky sculptures

Sometimes, all our space is missing are some fun figurines to complete the look. Luckily for you, second-hand shops are full of these unique items. You can often find unique quality pieces for as little as $2.

Woven baskets

From entry tables to laundry rooms, woven baskets are an easy and eclectic way to organize any space. Avoid high markups at department stores and opt for a second-hand option instead. Thrift stores are often stocked with woven baskets in many shapes, colors, and sizes for a fraction of retail prices.

One of the top benefits of shopping at thrift stores is having a low-cost and guilt-free way to explore your style. Don’t be afraid to purchase those items. If after a few weeks they don’t feel right, re-donate them and start again. It’s the eco-friendly circle of an item’s life.