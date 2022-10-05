5 Ways to be an Ally During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to use our voices, resources, and platforms to promote understanding of the disease. Breast Cancer affects approximately 1 in 8 women in the United States. Together, we can increase awareness, early screenings, and research funding.

Sporting a pink ribbon isn’t the only way to show your support. Here’s how you can be an ally during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Learn (and share) the facts

There are countless educational resources related to breast cancer, which can make the learning process overwhelming and intimidating. Organizations like National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. share helpful and life-saving resources, including information on early detection, diagnosis, stages, and breast cancer myths.

Promote cancer screenings

Using your platform to influence your peers and community is one of the most impactful tools you have at your disposal. Encourage your family, friends, and followers to schedule an annual screening. Early detection can save lives.

Fund research initiatives

If you’re looking for an easy and powerful way to make a difference, consider making a monetary donation to an organization that focuses on breast cancer research. There are dozens of organizations to choose from, including breastcancer.org, a nonprofit organization that provides education and support to people affected by breast cancer.

Volunteer

While not all health organizations have returned to in-person volunteer opportunities since the pandemic began, there are other ways to share your time for a good cause. The American Cancer Society offers virtual volunteer opportunities you can perform from the comfort of your home. These opportunities allow you to use your skills to make an impact on the lives of cancer survivors and their families.

Register for a race

If you’re looking to build community while supporting your community, then a fundraising walk or run is the perfect way for you to join the cause. The Susan G Komen organization is on a mission to end breast cancer. When you sign up for a Race or Walk, you become a critical part of that mission.