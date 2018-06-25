You Can Now Buy A Home On Amazon

Amazon has virtually everything one could possibly need, and now they’ve added homes to their inventory.

Sold by a company called Allwood, these fully functional homes are modeled after tiny houses.

They vary in size and come in a kit with step-by-step instructions for those who are handy enough to assemble it on their own.

For those who are not so keen on building their own home, you can have a team of Allwood professionals come to your location and build it for you.

Assembly usually takes a couple days, but once completed each home can serve as anything from a home office to a fully functional full-time residence.

The home kit comes with doors and windows, but for those looking to make it their primary residence buyers would need to buy added insulation, have electrical and plumbing installed, and of course furnish their home.

These homes basically come as a shell, and added costs are usually incurred especially if you need foundation materials because you plan to keep your home stationary.

The homes range in price and size, the smallest homes starting at $4,490 dollars for 113 square feet. This home can serve as an office, quest room, or She Shed.

But for those who are looking to really splurge, the Eagle Vista Cabin Kit an be purchased for around $64,000 dollars, is two stories and 1,336 square feet.

The home mostly likely would require professional installation given its size, and added costs like foundation materials, plumbing and electrical will be incurred.

However, for those looking to own a home in a high-priced city, this could be a smart way to start homeownership. The only downside to this option is the buyer would need property to legally build on and reside in the home.

Tiny homes have long been a growing trend, especially with millennials or those who prefer to have their home follow them on four wheels.

Plus, with the increasingly high rent prices and surging home prices, many who want to be home owners find that tiny home living is a suitable and financially smart choice.

The Allwood home kits sold on Amazon qualify for free shipping and financing options are available through the company website. Shipping is available to 48 states.

For more information check out the tiny homes for sale on Amazon here. You can even see floor plans of each model so you can get an idea of what your new home will look like.