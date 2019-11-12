Nothing completes a look quite like a stylish pair of shoes. There’s also nothing more painful than an uncomfortable pair of heels you wore only because you thought it was your only option.

One of the most common pain points I hear from clients is finding shoes that are comfortable, chic, and coordinate with their entire wardrobe. For too long, heels have been the go-to shoes for models, celebrities, and fashionistas. That’s all shifting now that comfortable is the new sexy.

Heels have also been known to cause a series of health problems. If you’re been struggling to find shoes that work with your outfits and lifestyle, I have quite the list for you. Below are my top five chic alternatives for dressing up without heels.

Fashionable flats

Flats are not what they used to be. I remember how much I despised flats growing up because they were stiff, uncomfortable, and boring. Today, you can find a fashionable pair of flats anywhere from Target to Gucci. Flats are the perfect comfortable shoes from anything from a job interview to a casual lunch date.

Modern mules

One of my favorite recent fashion trends is mules. Mules are a modern take on flats, and I am obsessed with the variety of styles available for any budget. Mules are comfortable, stylish, and easy to slip into when you’re in a rush to get out of the house. They’re also easy to dress up or down depending on the outfit and occasion.

On-trend oxfords

If sneakers are more your style, you have to try a pair of oxfords. The formal lace-up shoe was previously only worn by men, but the modern take on the shoe makes it a fashionable option for women too. Oxfords are a great shoe to rock at the office or any other function. Their comfortable yet sophisticated look can dress up any outfit.

Beautiful block heel sandal

For the last few years, I’ve been a huge fan of the block heel sandal. This is a great option if you’re looking for a stylish heel look without the pain and discomfort that come with it. Block heels are comfortable, chic, and add some height without compromising the relaxed feel. This is a great option for special occasions like prom, weddings, and more.

Wearable wedges

If you’re looking for the extra height you get with heels but aren’t willing to compromise the comfort, wedges might be the perfect shoe for you. Wedges are lightweight and comfortable shoes that can dress up your feminine outfit without having to deal with the pain of uncomfortable heels.