Three Easy Ways to Manifest the Life of Your Dreams

I’m a big believer in the power of manifestation. Not the “sit on the couch and cross your fingers” type, but the “envision it and work for it” kind. From small goals like new patio furniture to bigger goals like launching my own business, it all started with a tiny idea. Today, I realize that having a vision is key to making even your smallest dreams come true.

You can have your cake and eat it too. Below are three easy steps (and ones I follow every time) that will help you reach even your wildest dreams.

Sketch it out

There’s something empowering about writing down even your craziest dreams. I like to write down my goals. It makes them feel real. It also takes your ideas out of your head and puts them into the world.

Having someone to talk about them with is also helpful. Talking to my husband about new goals helps me better understand them. It also puts it into existence. There’s also something empowering about feeling accountable for your goals. It adds responsibility.

Plan

Once you have an idea, it’s time to plan it out. Whether it’s thrift store shopping or planning a summer vacation, having a blueprint is key. It’ll help you have a clearer idea of each step needed to achieve your goals. It’s like a map. You can probably get there without it, but you’ll arrive sooner and more energized with it.

Go a step further and add a timeline. The more specific the better. Having a timeline in mind will help you act sooner. That leads us to the third and final step.

Take baby steps

The biggest difference between a plan and execution is action. I can’t begin to tell you how many ideas have gone un-explored because of my lack of action. Whether it’s that email I never sent or the event I decided not to attend. The effort is crucial.

Tip: Breaking up a task into smaller pieces helps me lose the fear. For example, instead of simply writing down, “book flights for the trip”, I’ll break it down to:

Outline vacation timeline

Research airlines and prices

Research discounts and/or best times to buy

Discuss with husband

Book flights

One big task turned into five small ones. It becomes less overwhelming and easier to manage.