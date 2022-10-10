7 Productivity Hacks Every Business Owner Should Be Using

Successfully running a business is no walk in the park. Entrepreneurship takes patience, perseverance, passion, and, above all, efficient productivity. As a business owner, you’re faced with unique challenges every day. Whether it’s onboarding a new client, securing your first investor, or dealing with a social media troll, there are not enough hours in the day to get it all done.

Effectively managing time is a critical skill every entrepreneur should possess. Below are seven productivity hacks every business owner should be using.

Delegate time-consuming tasks

One of the best things you can do as a business owner is to hire outside help to accomplish critical tasks. Whether you invest in a full-time employee, hire a part-time staff member, or test the waters with a virtual assistant, delegating can open up your schedule and make you available to tackle the tasks that matter most to you.

Time block the day

Time blocking means breaking up your day into time chunks based on your most important tasks. The easiest way to time block is to begin adding events to your digital calendar. I love using Google calendar because it easily connects all my devices, allowing me to set reminders, notifications, and details of the upcoming event.

Silence distracting notifications

Not all notifications are created equal, so not all of them deserve to distract you throughout the day. If your phone is constantly chiming with notifications from social media apps, group chats, and emails, it’s time to revisit and update your settings. While some notifications, like phone calls and select text messages, can be timely and urgent, others, like receiving a comment on Instagram, are not. Don’t let unimportant updates keep you from doing your best work.

Block out time for deep work

Understanding your peak performance hours can be a game-changer for entrepreneurs and established business owners. If you’re like me and do your most creative and productive work early in the morning, blocking that time for interrupted work can be instrumental in completing your most significant assessments.

Leverage work management platforms

If you manage a team of professionals, you likely spend a chunk of your day following up on projects, tasks, and assignments. These check-ins can be taxing and time-consuming. Instead of wasting valuable time, consider transitioning onto a work management platform like Asana or Monday.com. These tools help keep your team organized, accountable, and on track to complete their assigned tasks.

Plan your week based on your SMART goals

Too many entrepreneurs spend most of their time working in their businesses instead of on their business. While working in your business can get you through the day-to-day tasks, working on your business can help you achieve the sustainable success that allows you and your business to grow. While it can be easy to keep busy with small tasks, prioritize work that helps you meet your SMART goals. Add those items to your calendar first, and don’t move on to other tasks until those elements are complete.

Automate processes where possible

If you’ve been in business long enough, then you’ve probably noticed that many of the tasks you work on daily have a similar process and flow. Whether it’s posting on social media, fulfilling client orders, or communicating with your clients, finding ways to automate processes can save you time, energy, and a lot of headaches. Leverage tools like Sprout Social, Mailchimp, and others to streamline your business and make the most out of your busy day.