It’s hard to believe that summer has come and gone. The fall season is here, and with it comes cooler temperatures, warmer leaf colors, and all the autumn décor to celebrate the cozy season.

If you’re ready to commemorate the pumpkin-spice period but don’t know where to start, we have some creative DIY ideas to help you decorate your home while enjoying time with your family.

You don’t have to break the bank to (pumpkin) spice up your space. Below are five fun family crafting ideas to add a touch of fall to your home.

Make a hand-made wreath

Remember how much you loved tracing your hand when you were a kid? I did! Take those skills to the next level by making a door wreath out of hand-shaped cutouts. All you’ll need is construction paper in your favorite fall colors (brown, orange, yellow, etc.), scissors, and a piece of ribbon to decorate.

Have your family each trace their hand a few times, cut out the shape, and glue the pieces where they overlap to make a circle. This hand-made wreath is the perfect DIY project for the entire family to enjoy.

Carve a pumpkin succulent planter

If outdoor temperatures are still too high to keep a pumpkin outside, then consider this creative alternative. Cut the top off a pumpkin like you normally would to prep for carving. Scrape off all the seeds and gently place your succulent pot in the pumpkin. If needed, arrange the succulents to fill any visible gaps. These succulent planters are a great way to introduce the entire family to the art of gardening while creating a great centerpiece or front door décor.

Paint or tape entryway pumpkins

If stuffing a pumpkin with living plants seems too complicated, opt for a simpler craft and decorate with paint or tape instead. There is no right or wrong way to decorate a pumpkin, so let your kids and entire family express themselves. Paint is a great way to let children experiment with colors, textures, and styles, while the tape is a neat and fun way to decorate a unique pumpkin without the mess.

Transform leaves into ghosts

If you’re lucky enough to live in a city where trees are already changing colors, then make the best of it. Crisp fall leaves are the perfect templates to create small ghosts that can be placed throughout the home. All you need are some leaves, white paint, and a black permanent marker to paint the eyes. Simply punch a small hole on the top of the leaf, add some yarn, and your ghosts are ready to boo-tify your home.

Mason jar lanterns

Mason jars are good for more than just canning and preserving food. During the fall season, they can also make some cool lanterns that light up your home during the cool evenings. All you need is a few mason jars, tissue paper in your favorite fall colors, glue, battery-operated fairy lights (or tealight candles), and you’re ready to decorate. These mason jar lanterns make great pathway lights for your front or back yard.