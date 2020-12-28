Striking a Balance – Top Benefits of a Hybrid Work Model

The pandemic has forced millions of working professionals across the country to reconsider what a typical day looked like. For many of us, that meant transitioning from an office setting to an at-home setup. As we approach the one-year mark of these life-changing events, it’s time we reconsider what the future of work looks like.

While many of us love working from home, that approach doesn’t work for everyone. As the vaccine rolls out and companies begin reintroducing the office setting to employees, it’s important to consider the options available, including a hybrid work model. Below are four benefits of choosing a hybrid work model.

Increased flexibility

If there’s one thing we’ve learned during this turbulent year, it’s that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to work. Working from home has many benefits, one of them being increased flexibility. By allowing employees the opportunity to work from, you allow those individuals to try their hand at different approaches. This can lead to employee satisfaction.

Better boundaries

There are many pros and cons to both working from home and working from the office. Combining the two can give employees the best of both worlds. While working from the office allows for in-person interactions, combining it with working from home allows employees to build boundaries. This means fewer interruptions and more productivity. A win-win for everyone.

Save time commuting

Depending on where you live, commuting can be a nightmare for many employees. That’s because some of us spend up to two hours round-trip driving to and from work every day. That’s two hours that can be spent doing other things. By offering a hybrid work model, there can be less community and more efficiency among your team.

Boost adaptability

One of the biggest lessons the pandemic has taught us is how adaptability is an invaluable skill. With a hybrid work model, employees can grow comfortable with both the office and their home. This means that regardless of what happens in the future, your team will be ready to tackle any changes and get right to work.

Voicing your thoughts and opinions is key to establishing a work environment that works for you. Talk to your team or HR leadership to see what options are available to you.