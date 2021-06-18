Things are heating up this summer. Depending on what part of the country you’re in, temperatures got as high as 117 degrees this week. Yay Phoenix! While many of us enjoy the warm summer months, they can also be a dangerous time for the most vulnerable. While getting out and having fun is a summer essential, so is health and hydration.

Below are five tips for staying hydrated during the summer heat.

Know the signs of dehydration

Before you tackle dehydration, you have to know what it looks like. Knowing the signs of dehydration can help you determine what your body needs and how badly you need it. Some of the top signs of dehydration are headaches, muscle cramps, weakness, and lightheadedness. Our bodies do a great job of warning us when something is wrong, so make sure you pay attention to the signs.

Drink water – a lot of it!

Drinking water is important year-round, but it’s critical during hot summer months. The extra sweating and sun exposure can drain our bodies, so we need to replenish them with more water than usual. One of the easiest ways to drink more water is to have a big water bottle handy at all times. The more you drink, the more of a habit you will create.

Eat more fruits and vegetables

While water is my go-to way to stay hydrated, many healthy water-rich foods that can keep you hydrated. Watermelon, strawberries, and cantaloupe all have upwards of 90% water content. This means you can enjoy delicious fruit, get some vitamins, and stay hydrated. How cool is that?

Avoid alcohol whenever possible

Avoiding alcohol is easier for some than it is for others, especially during the hot summer months. Between pool parties, barbeques, and other special events, alcohol is all around us, and avoiding it can sometimes be easier said than done. If this is you, try cutting back whenever possible, and if you do drink, try to replenish all your lost hydration with water and other electrolyte products.

Cool down

Hydration isn’t just about what you put in your body, it’s also about how you treat your body in general. If you’re feeling signs of dehydration, find a cool, shaded spot to cool down. You’d be surprised how much some shade and a cool breeze can help you hydrate this summer.