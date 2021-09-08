How to Navigate the Uncertainties of Another COVID Surge

It was only a few months ago that it seemed like everything was returning to normal. With the rise in vaccine distribution and the plummeting COVID-19 cases across the county, it seemed like we were in the clear. Unfortunately, the rise of the Delta variant threw things for a loop (again).

As the whole world deals with this new normal, many of us are left wondering how we move on from here. Do we sit around and wait to be over, or do we carry on like nothing is happening? Neither. If there’s anything I’ve learned over the last two years it’s that nothing is certain, and knowing how to live with that uncertainty is essential to carry on.

Below are my top tips to navigate the uncertainties that come with another COVID surge.

Set realistic expectations

My 2021 word of the year is expectation. After a turbulent 2020, I wanted to continually remind myself that as long as I set realistic expectations of people, plans, and projects, I would be OK. By setting realistic expectations, you’re allowing yourself to navigate the uncertainties of what may or may not happen due to the virus. You’re taking back your power and not letting a detour stop you or your long-term plans.

Practice gratitude often

Even before the pandemic, gratitude has been a life-changing practice for me. It’s helped me get through dark times by allowing me to realize all that I already have and have accomplished. If you’re reading this, you’re likely far ahead of most individuals across the world. Now, I don’t say that to minimize your feelings, worries, or doubts. I say that to remind you that you have what it takes to get past this.

Continue to be flexible

The pandemic made it clear to us all that flexibility is more achievable than we might have originally thoughts. Whether it’s with our time, work environment, or restrictive guidelines, we can shift our thinking and get creative to come up with sustainable solutions to get by.

Be mindful of others

When it comes to navigating a worldwide pandemic, it’s important to remember that the entire world is also dealing with it. You’re not alone, so remember to be kind and understanding of your neighbors who might be having a difficult time going through this process. Make it a habit to check in on people, spread positive vibes, and avoid judgment when possible. It’s the same pandemic felt in a billion different ways.