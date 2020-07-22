There are many lessons I’ve learned as an adult. In recent years, I’ve learned about the importance of emergency savings, the power of gratitude, and how critical it is to have a night routine established. Yes, routines as a whole are important, but a nighttime routine can be a game-changer in your lifestyle.

As a morning person, I understand the power a good night routine has on the next day. While there is always something you can be doing to better yourself, there are a few things that are essential to my night routine. Below are five things you should be doing in your night routine.

Skincare

As we age, skincare should be an essential part of our daily routines. A good nighttime skincare routine is critical to your skin’s overall health. While this step can be time-consuming depending on the number of products you use, your future self will have a lot to thank you for. At the very least, removing your makeup and cleansing your face should be part of your routine. In my opinion, skincare is relative to your needs, so find practices that work best for you and do them every night.

Get organized

The thing about sleeping in a messy environment is that the mess will still be there when you wake up, and unfortunately, it’ll carry with you throughout the day. Tidying your space is a simple, yet productive way of clearing your space and mind for a good night’s sleep and a great day to follow. The best thing about making cleaning part of your night routine is that if you clean daily, the mess is usually a small task to handle. Make sure to tackle areas like your desk, kitchen, and bedroom.

Make a to-do list

Have you ever laid awake at night thinking about all the things you had to do the next day and not wanting to forget them? I have, and that’s never fun. You’re not only adding stress to your night, but you’re also losing sleep over it. Make it a habit to make a list every night with all the things you wish to accomplish the next day. These notes can be as big as finishing that important assignment or as small as taking the chicken out of the freezer. Every item on the list means one less item floating around in your mind.

Set up for success

The best thing about establishing night routines for yourself is that you can personalize them to your needs. Only you know what you need to be the best version of yourself. Whatever you do, do things that will set you up for success. This can mean anything from picking out your outfit for the next day, packing your lunch, or laying out your workspace for a more productive day. Keep notes of what makes the biggest difference when done in advance and focus on those first. These things can save you time and energy when done proactively.

Practice gratitude

My gratitude practice has been one of the most lifechanging habits I’ve instilled as an adult. I first learned about the importance of gratitude from Oprah. I doubt I’m the only one. This was a few years ago, and since then, I’ve made it a habit to practice gratitude whenever I can. While practicing gratitude can be effective before going to bed, I don’t think there’s ever a bad time to do it. Do it in the shower, while you drive, or write in in a journal before you go to bed. There’s nothing too big or too small to be thankful for.