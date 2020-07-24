Our skin is our largest organ, so it’s time we start caring for it like it was. Protecting our skin from the harmful rays of the sun is essential to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. While we’re all trying to avoid a sunburn, we should also be thinking about the long-term effects like skin cancer.

We’re spending a lot more time indoors than we’re used to, but this doesn’t mean we should forget about skincare those times that we do step outside. Below are some must-have items to protect your skin from the sun.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is one of the most common but often overlooked products when it comes to skincare. We usually apply it before heading to the pool, the beach, or an outdoor soccer game. But what about the rest of the year? If we’re exposed to the sun nearly every day of the year, we should start reconsidering how often we use sunscreen. It’s time to overcome the stigma of sunscreen use.

Hats

I love hats as a fashion statement, but hats for sun protection are even better. Hats provide amazing protection for your head, face, and neck. Straw hats, bucket hats, and sports caps are just some options available. For most effective use, go for a hat with UPF protection. When layered with sunscreen, you’re sure to be well protected from the harmful rays of the sun.

Arm sleeves

There are countless options for clothing with UPF protection. However, most of the time, these pieces don’t match our style and daily fashion needs. Fortunately, there are items like UPF arm sleeves you can keep handy and wear anywhere. These are especially handy during a long drive, an impromptu trip to the park, or a day at the amusement park. They’re effective, handy, and portable.

Car shades

We spend a lot of time in our cars, this means we’re exposed to a lot of harmful rays daily. While many of us can opt for polarized windows, there’s a limit to how dark you can go depending on your state’s laws. That’s when car shades come in handy. Car shades are affordable, portable, and easy to install items that can keep you cool and your skin protected during sunny days.

Umbrella

Umbrellas are often stored in the back of coat closets until rainy days are in the forecast. Most of us never rely on them to protect our skin from the sun, which we should be. Most umbrellas offer 50 + UPF. This is a great amount of protection if you’re walking to a coffee shop, waiting at the bus stop, or taking a walk in the park. Remember, using these items with sunscreen is essential to adequate skin protection.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses have become a must-have fashion accessory. However, we often seek style, design, and brand of our eyewear instead of how much protection they provide our eyes and skin. Sunglasses are a great way to keep your eyes and surrounding skin protected while outdoors. Like with every other item on the list, make sure to opt for a pair with enough UPF to keep you protected at all times.