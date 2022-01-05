Revamp Your Wardrobe on a Budget with These Three Tricks

One of my favorite things to do at the start of a new year is freshening up my wardrobe. A new year is filled with new opportunities, and dressing for the occasion is essential to meet all your resolutions. Fortunately for you, a new wardrobe doesn’t have to compromise with your resolution to save money.

Upgrading your wardrobe and boosting your confidence doesn’t have to overdraft your bank account. Below are three tricks to revamp your wardrobe on a budget.

Shop second hand

There are countless benefits to shopping second-hand, but one of my favorite reasons to do so is staying on budget while constantly revolving my wardrobe. Depending on your experience with thrift stores, consignment stores, or other second-hand shops, setting realistic expectations is essential. Make sure you know what you’re looking for without being too specific about your needs. After all, it is a thrift store, so being resourceful and open-minded is key as well.

Bonus tip: Check out your local thrift store’s sales day. Most have them, and this is a great way to save some extra cash while shopping second-hand.

Coordinate a closet swap

If you and your friends share a relatively similar style, size, and vision, then a closet swap might be a great way for all of you to get rid of your unused clothes and walk away with new-to-you options you’re excited to add to your closet. Depending on how many people are involved, a closet swap can be easy to coordinate. Simply take in all your unused and unwanted clothes and trade, a piece for piece, for something you’d love to wear.

Bonus tip: Prewash and care for your items in advance. Your friends don’t need to go through your dirty laundry.

Sell clothes for credit

Stores like Clothes Mentor, Buffalo Exchange, and Clothes Mentor allow clients to buy, sell, and trade their unused clothes. This can be a great option if you’re looking to swap your already trendy pieces for something different but just as chic. Make it a goal to only spend what you make, and you’ll walk away feeling guilt-free and with new additions to your wardrobe.

Bonus tip: Due to Covid restrictions, many shops are only buying your clothes by appointment. Make sure to check out your store’s policy and book an appointment in advance to avoid disappointment.