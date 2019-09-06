Author Marie Joy Monroe on Parenting a Soldier

Being a parent is tough. Being the parent of a soldier is harder. Acts of kindness have been proven to reduce stress, and it was a small act of compassion that led soldier mom turned author the opportunity to impact lives around the world.

In this episode of SmartFem’s Between the Lines, host Lea Woodford sits with author Marie Joy Monroe to talk about how the book Buddy the Soldier Bear came to life. Learn how Marie used her worries as a soldier mom and turned them into a philanthropic project. What started as a care package for her son evolved into a book that impacts the lives of soldiers and their families across the country.

The show is available to watch in its entirety on Amazon Prime and Roku.