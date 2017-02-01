The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Boy Scouts of America To Allow Transgender Boys

On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America announced their reversal of a policy that lead to the removal of a transgender boy in 2016, according to the New York Times.

The century-old stance caused uproar late last year when an 8-year-old boy from New Jersey was asked to leave his cub scout troupe for being transgender after parents complained to the scout leader.

Now, in a statement released by the organization, applicants will be accepted based on the gender they write down on their application, and not the gender printed on their birth certificate.

This new policy will make way for allowing children who are transgender to join the famous organization without any risk of being removed.

This is not the first time the Boy Scouts of America have elected to change their policies for joining the organization that is over 100-years-old, and holds a roster of famous alumni.

In 2013 the organization announced they will be accepting openly gay youths, and in 2015 the ban was lifted from allowing openly gay adult leaders to join.

The changes made to various policies gained mostly support for the organization, praising the willingness to progress forward in a changing world.

However, the Boy Scouts of America were met with pushback from conservative parents whose children were members, and the Mormon Church, the organization’s largest sponsor, according to the New York Times

The organization plans to move forward with more formal policies despite the various threats they have received, noting that an outdated approach “is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state,” according to a statement released on the organization’s website.

The statement also included that local councils will be at the ready to help ensure each child is placed in units that best serve their individual needs.

 

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

