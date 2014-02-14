Eat Clean. You have heard it said, and read an article or two, but what does that mean? To many it seems like there is no room for fun, however if you are serious about changing your body from the inside out, your food choices at each meal are the key.

When a person ingests food, the body immediately begins a cascade of chemical reactions designed to break down the food (or food-like substance) into nutrients that can be absorbed and utilized by the body to nourish and repair each cell in the body. The human body fights to stay in a chemical balance called homeostasis at all times. Each time a cell dies, it needs to be eliminated quickly and replaced with a new one. It happens all day long, every moment of your life, and your nutrition plays almost 100 percent at how effectively the cells can regenerate.

Quick fact: When cells die faster than they are repaired, it is called “aging.” In addition, dead cells oxidate and create toxic byproducts that need to be eliminated immediately. They are sent through the blood stream, where they can attach to other dead cells and create an ugly buildup and actually become rancid (acidic). This is why the pH levels of the blood are so vital in health and disease prevention! Metabolic acidosis is the number one cause of all lifestyle related disease and cancer.

So where does diet come in? Anything that your body has no use for (that does not nourish or provide energy) must be eliminated quickly. If it cannot be eliminated right away, it will be stored in the fat cells. As we age, we build up more and more fat to protect us from the toxins, and our fat does a wonderful job as a safe harbor for all the junk we ingest. The more ‘food like’ substances with little or no nutritional value that we take in, the more likely we are to be carrying around extra pounds. Even if it seems like you don’t eat a lot.

Eating clean burning fuels, full of nutrients, fiber, and phytochemicals provide our bodies with the tools necessary to “clean up” the garbage and eliminate it safely. Healthy forms of protein provide our cells with what they need to repair and replace what has been damaged and lost. Adaptogens, anti-oxidants, trace minerals, and vitamins (in the correct forms and amounts), keep our systems functioning at optimal levels, balance our blood pH, and strengthen our immune systems. Clean, whole, organic, nutrient dense foods should be our primary source of nutrition at each meal. That way, when we do indulge in toxic laden treats, our bodies will be able to cope and adapt quickly to the stress response, and keep our bodies in the beautiful, harmonious balance they were designed to be in.

Your clean fuel list includes: Organic cheese, eggs, and meat that has been raised cage free whenever possible.

Organic, locally grown, fresh fruits and veggies. Substitute frozen or freeze your own when necessary.

Nuts and nut butters from reputable sources

Fish that is wild caught only (if it says farmed, put it back!)

Whole grains, brown rice, sweet potatoes as primary carbohydrate sources. If you have a gluten sensitivity, rice and sweet potatoes are your best bet

Nutritional supplements from companies that are GMO, gluten, soy free, and pure organic certified.

Organic wine as your alcohol choice. In moderation of course!

Yes, you will pay more at the grocery store, but if you add up the cost of prescription medications, and healthcare insurance premiums and deductibles, it becomes quite clear that you are the economic winner over a lifetime.