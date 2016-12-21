The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Why Napping At Work Pays Off

We’ve all experienced drowsy moments at work. Whether it’s from a restless night’s sleep, or a project that has been robbing you of rest for months, we have all had moments when we just want to crawl under our desk and take a nap.

Nappers, rejoice! A study conducted at the University of Michigan found that napping at work actually boosts productivity.

A notable boost in morale, work productivity and behavior were all noted after allowing employees to take naps or extended breaks, according to Business News Daily.

Even an increase in office safety was observed. Workers were less irritated, impulsive and in better control of their emotions, which allowed them to work more diligently on tasks, especially tasks that are more tedious and detail orientated.

Some companies have already jumped on the nap bandwagon.

Google, Zappos, Nike and NASA all have nap rooms or nap pods where employees can take naps, relax, or meditate in private, according to Sleep.org.

Even The Huffington Post has private nap rooms. The rooms were put into effect after The Huffington Post founder, Arianna Huffington, suffered a broken cheekbone from collapsing at her desk due to exhaustion.

Since her experience with sleep deprivation, Huffington has been an advocate and speaker about the importance of a good night’s rest.

In fact, sleep deprivation is said to cost American companies roughly 63 billion dollars a year in lost productivity, according to Sleep.org.

One in three adults do not get enough sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most adults get less than 7 to 9 hours of sleep, the recommended amount from the National Sleep Foundation.

 

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

