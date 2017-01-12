5 College Books Students Actually Like

For many millennials across the national this week and the next bring with them the end of peaceful winter break and the stress of a spring semester in College.

The only thing more inevitable in college than late night study sessions, coffee additions, and major changes is the incredibly high price of mandatory college books.

It seems every semester I spent $200 more than the next on books for classes, while waiting in line at the bookstore I overheard many students complaining about the books they had to pay and the high prices. So I began to think, while in college has anyone actually enjoyed reading their mandatory class books?

Curious I spent an afternoon outside of my college bookstore and asked students their favorite book they have read while in college, and what they would tell other college students.

Hopefully these books will give you something to look forward to this semester, good luck and good reading!

1. Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelley ”There’s a reason why the story of Frankenstein is so widely known and revered. The philosophical implications of what happens when humans try to manipulate nature through science are fascinating if one looks at the story in that light, not

just another dense novel from some famous dead author.

-Nutrition Major, 19 Freshman

2 1984 by George Or well

“The totalitarian society which is depicted in this bleak, dystopian version of London, is hauntingly as relevant today as it was when Orwell wrote it in 1949. 1984 doesn’t have to exclusively give rise to Orwellian conspiracy theories. College students can also experience a satisfying spine-chilling effect from reading this novel as well! It’s just a crazy read you think about all the time since reading”

-Business Major, 22 Senior

3. Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad “Even though this novella is pretty psychologically grueling to digest, it is worth reading if you have any interest in the darker consequences of British imperialism, shrunken heads, and the ugly savage that exists within us all.”

-Political Science Major, 21 Junior.

4. Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle “This book has gotten me through very difficult times in my life. It provides extremely useful wisdom on how to let go of stress and anxiety and to just BE. If you’re a student, you know that stress and anxiety is all too familiar. So once you’ve had enough of entertaining your inner savage, becoming paranoid about the government spying on you, and creating a wretched being from dead body parts, be sure to embrace your true self, which is pure consciousness!”

-English Major, 23 Junior.

5. The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

“Reading this book was one of the first time I ever actually enjoyed a traditional book, and on top of that it’s technically a traditional play. This book feels like the best group chat you ever hat that’s gotten out of hand. I enjoyed every moment of Wilde wit and didn’t want to put it down. I’ll be honest, I didn’t think I would like this and now I’ve read the book”

-Biology Major, 20 Sophomore.