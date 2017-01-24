The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Women’s March Signs To Be Archived

Women’s March in Phoenix

A historical event took place the day after Trump was sworn into office. Across the U.S. and around the world protestors marched in solidarity to defend women’s rights.

The event known as The Women’s March had such a huge turnout it’s now being marked as the largest inauguration-related demonstration in U.S. history, according to The New York Times.

Millions of people joined in various marches in cities across the country. To get an idea of just how massive in scale the event was, take a look at the map The New York Times made pinpointing every U.S. city and country that participated.

In Washington D.C. the turnout had roughly three times more people than Trump’s inauguration, according to The New York Times.

The Women’s March officially made its mark, and the historical day will now be archived in museums and libraries around the world.

How? By curators going around and collecting protest signs left behind. Signs were purposefully left in front of various government buildings and Trump Towers in D.C. after the march.

Many of those signs will now find a new home in museums like the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, according to The Huffington Post.

So far organizations in 10 U.S. cities, Canada and the UK have tweeted they are currently looking to collect signs used during the marches. The signs will be displayed to help preserve the historic day.

So far Phoenix is not on the list, but it’s suggested participants of the march call local museums, libraries or art galleries to see if curators are looking to collect signs.

 

 

 

 

 

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

