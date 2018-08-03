Slimming Secrets

We all want to be in the best physical shape we can be, whether it’s for wearing a swimsuit in summer or a party outfit for the winter holidays. I’ve found five easy ways to slim down and create the health, energy, and vitality you want for your life!

First of all, this weight-loss slimming plan includes organic vegetables in their natural, raw state. A raw, uncooked vegetable, thoroughly chewed and swallowed, then assimilated, will create a set of carbozyme slimming actions!

Eat the leaves of vegetables for fast weight loss, including baby spinach, beet greens, turnip greens, Chinese cabbage, mustard greens, and baby kale. These carbozymes will burn up unwanted fat cells quickly.

Enzymes in raw, organic foods, such as fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts act by stabilizing the metabolism, which increases control of the secretory processes. This creates an inhibitory effect on appetite and maintains a normal desire for food. Raw food enzymes soothe the hunger urge and control the gastric secretions, resulting in a decreased desire to overeat.

Second, eat a raw vegetable (carrot, radish, bell pepper, or celery) about 10–15 minutes before a meal. Eat and chew it thoroughly.

The carbozymes in the raw, organic vegetables will promote the formation of red blood cells, plus stimulate respiration and nitrogen metabolism of the cell tissues. This creates better metabolism of protein, normalized blood pressure, corrected pancreatic function, and improved circulation.

This all adds up to better health while slimming down. Raw vegetables offer carbozymes that alert the metabolism to help cleanse the heavy, weighty molecules that cling to the adipose cell tissues. With this catalyst action, the adipose cells are cleansed of the stored-up fats and calories.

Those are the two main things to do. But, as you do those, try to eat a rainbow of food colors daily. The antioxidants are in the color pigment!

Third, when you eat, take your time. Sit down. Really enjoy and chew your food well. Enzymes need time to help raise your blood sugar. Chewing actually releases properties in the vegetables that are important for health and digestion.

Fourth, Try replacing a coffee (caffeine) break with a raw juice or green smoothie break. If hungry, try a glass of pure tomato juice or munch on celery, carrots, radishes or pickles.

Fifth, try to have a protein at every meal. Enzymes, for the metabolic process, to keep weight off and control your appetite, use protein. I bet you didn’t know leafy greens are a great source of protein. It is the complex amino acids, (which are the building blocks of protein), our body needs to be healthy, and those are provided by vegan foods. Spinach is 45% protein. Vegetables with the highest amount of protein in them are: beans, bean sprouts, green peas, spinach, asparagus, artichokes, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, and broccoli.

In conclusion, slim down by eating delicious, raw, or lightly steamed vegetables, and have the vitality and radiant health you always wanted!

Nancy Addison is a certified health counselor, certified in plant-based nutrition, certified raw food chef, certified in Health-Supportive Cooking, and certified in Mediterranean Cooking. Nancy has written award-winning books on health, nutrition and cooking . You can reach her on her website, Organic Healthy Life .

Copyright@nancyaddison2018

Medical Disclaimer: Information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC, AADP. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.