‘Day Without Immigrants’ Strike Spreads Across The U.S.

Another protest is underway aimed at showing how important immigrants are to America.

Today, the “Day Without Immigrants” strike has kicked off across the country in response to the president’s immigration policies.

The strike, mainly led by the Latino community, is asking people to protest both Trump’s travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries, as well as the border wall he plans to build between the U.S. and Mexico.

So far businesses across the country have decided to take part in the strike and close their doors for the day. Some businesses who have decided to stay open reported they will donate a portion of the day’s profits to help various Latino communities, according to Business Insider.

The strike is to help show the vast impact and importance immigrants are to the country.

Local restaurant owner and critically-acclaimed chef Silvana Salcido Esparza has decided to participate in today’s strike. Her famous restaurants, Barrio Cafe, Barrio Urbano and Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva are closed today, according to AZCentral.

Esparza’s parents were immigrants and she holds duel-citizenship in both the U.S. and Mexico.

Many people took to social media to express their positive and negative feedback regarding today’s strike.

Immigrants aren't illegal because they want to be. Not enough spots. No reasonable path to citizenship. $7,000 process #DayWithoutImmigrants — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 16, 2017

#DayWithoutImmigrants hashtag makes no sense. We have no problem with immigrants. But we do have a problem with ILLEGAL immigrants. — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 16, 2017

President Trump is ABSOLUTELY NOT against immigrants, he is against ILLEGAL ALIENS. Stop confusing the two.#DayWithoutImmigrants — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) February 16, 2017

Restaurants are not the only businesses participating. Local grocers, bakeries, and even schools have decided to stand in solidarity with the strike and close their doors today. The strike also asked for people not to shop or attend school.

In Washington, D.C. many popular restaurant owners have also closed their doors. The uber popular restaurants Zaytinya and Oyamel owned by José Andrés, a famed Spanish-born chef, has closed his doors today, according to The New York Times.

The strike is expected to involve a march to the White House.