Bringing Awareness to Family Caregiving

For many, the month of November is the beginning of their holiday season. As shared by the Caregiver Action Network, the month of November is also a time to celebrate family caregivers across the country, “ Celebrating Family Caregivers during NFC month enables all of us to: raise awareness of family caregiver issues, celebrate the efforts of family caregivers, educate family caregivers about self identification, and increase support for family caregivers.”

According to The National Alliance for Caregiving, twenty percent of the US adult population serves as a caregiver for a family member. They went on to share that they “provide important societal and financial contributions toward maintaining the well-being of those they care for.”

The month of November is a time to recognize the importance of those who care for a loved one, but also to bring awareness to the challenges often associated with becoming a caregiver. Helpguide shared that family caregivers often experience feelings of anxiety, anger, guilt and grief. The responsibilities of the assumed role can often leave the caretaker feeling emotionally drained.

With the demands, and often times the uncertainties that are associated with being a caretaker, it’s important to remember to find your balance. You need to find a system that works for the both of you. As important as it is to make sure you’re meeting the needs of the one you’re caring for, it is just as important to make sure you’re taking care of yourself as well. This means knowing your limits and not over exerting yourself. In order to truly meet the needs of the person you’re caring for, you need to be in good health.

Family caregivers play a significant roll in the lives of the ones they’re helping. As life circumstances change, more people will become a caregiver for a loved one. This task for many people is another job, outside of their primary job. As we approach November, let’s remember to acknowledge and uplift those who are taking care of a loved one. They too need support and encouragement.