I always hear middle-aged adults say they don’t feel their age.

It can be a very difficult process for middle-aged adults to notice new wrinkles on their face, their hair thinning, their bodies changing, and a loss in hearing and vision.

Waking up to new aches and pains doesn’t always feel so great, and it can be a learning curve accepting new restrictions on what our bodies are physically capable of doing.

Some people even experience a midlife crisis, which can take on many different forms, and reflect on past relationships, jobs, successes, failures, and loss of family members and friends.

Those part of the ‘sandwich generation’ might also begin to experience a difficult time aging because they are still caring for children while also caring for aging parents.

However, even with all the challenges, it can also be a time for emotional and spiritual growth, because now is the time to pass down life lessons and years of experience to the younger generation.

With the knowledge, wisdom, compassion, and understanding learned, now is the time to reflect on the next few decades of life and how they should be spent.

Ever consider learning an instrument, studying a new language, traveling, writing, or joining a club?

All these activities can help make getting older a little easier and more enjoyable for both the mind and the body.

Not being afraid to try new things while maintaining a happy and healthy lifestyle are all habits that can help one age well, according to the Huffington Post.

Choosing to age with grace while maintaining an optimistic outlook on life not only keeps life fun and exciting, but keeps the mind vibrant and sharp.

Aging can be scary, but embracing change instead of fighting it helps make the process of getting older enjoyable.

After all, age is just a number when everyday you live life to the fullest.