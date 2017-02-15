Couples Who Drink Together Stay Together

Pop the champagne, because according to a study published in The Journals of Gerontology Series B: Psychological Series, couples who enjoy a few glasses of libations together tend to last longer in their relationships.

Nearly 3,000 couples married for roughly 33 years were surveyed. Couples over the age of 50 who either enjoyed a few drinks together or choose not to drink at all together reported being happier in their marriages, according to the Huffington Post.

The idea behind the study concluded that couples who were on the same page about the consumption of alcohol reported to have a marriage of better quality.

In marriages where one spouse drinks and the other doesn’t, the spouse who doesn’t consume alcohol reported being unhappy in the marriage as the years passed by, specifically by the wives.

The study stressed that it’s not advocating for couples to binge drink together to achieve a happy relationship, and in no way is the study meant to encourage heavy drinking or enabling alcoholism.

“Approximately 20 percent of men and six percent of women in the study reported significant drinking problems,” according to the Huffington Post.

Rather, the idea that couples who show the same appreciation for simple pleasures like being wined and dined tend to have happier relationships.

Overall, the findings were anything but surprising. It comes down to what couples have in common, and what activities they enjoy doing personally.

If one person is strongly against alcohol while the other enjoys a night out on the town, it’s no wonder the person oppose to drinking would eventually feel frustrated with the behavior over time.

So what do you think? Do you find this theory is true in your relationship?

And what are your thoughts on couples who drink together have a longer lasting relationship?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.