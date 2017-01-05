The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Scottsdale Ranked Best City For Finding A Job

Posted By

New year, new you. And if you’re thinking of making a career change or leaving that desk job for bigger and better things, then look no further than good ol’ Scottsdale.

According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, Scottsdale was ranked the best city to find a job in 2017.

Analysts compared the top 15o most populated cities with 23 different key indicators of various job market strengths, with the job market and socioeconomic environment being the two key dimensions used.

Median salary, job strength and security, and employment growth were just some of the key indicators used in ranking the cities from best to worst.

Overall, Scottsdale ranked No. 1 on the list, and No. 2 for socioeconomic environment.

Chandler was next on the list coming in at No. 7, and Tempe was close behind ranking in at No. 9.

The worst cities to look for a job are Buffalo, NY ranking No. 146, Bakersfield, CA ranking No. 148, and Detroit, MI ranking last at No. 150.

As the unemployment rate continues to decrease, the current job market is said to be one of the most prospective, especially for 2017 graduates, according to WalletHub.

And the unemployment rate is the lowest we’ve seen since 2007, averaging roughy 4.8 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Scottsdale’s average household income is just over $72,000 so no wonder it ranked No. 2 for socioeconomic environment.

With its sunny weather and beautiful landscape, perhaps job hunting in Scottsdale is not a bad idea. And for those who are willing to relocate for a career change, perhaps Arizona is one state worth looking in to.

 

 

Read More on SmartFem...

Scottsdale Voted Most Vain City In America A Woman’s Job: Gender Roles in the Workplace Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane photoMayor Jim Lane’s Perspective on the Role of Women in Scottsdale The Top New Year’s Resolution for 2017 Is ‘Save More, Spend Less’ Should Women Wear Their Engagement Ring To A Job Interview?

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

Scottsdale Voted Most Vain City In America A Woman’s Job: Gender Roles in the Workplace Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane photoMayor Jim Lane’s Perspective on the Role of Women in Scottsdale The Top New Year’s Resolution for 2017 Is ‘Save More, Spend Less’ Should Women Wear Their Engagement Ring To A Job Interview?

Share This Article On
Dec 2016 Fiat of Scottsdale-2 Fiat 500
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *