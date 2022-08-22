Technology has leveled the playing field for millions of Americans hoping to make some extra cash. What was at one point an industry for boutique owners and full-time resellers is now an arena with little to no barrier to entry. Selling used clothes online isn’t just good for the environment, it’s good for our wallets as well.

Decluttering your closet is a lot easier when you know you can get good money out of those items. Here’s how to sell your unused clothes online in five easy steps.

Choose your platform

It wasn’t too long ago that eBay ruled as the go-to online marketplace. That’s where Girlboss and Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso got her start in the fashion world after launching her eBay store in 2006. Amoruso was the inspiration behind my brand, although I wasn’t as big of a fan of eBay as she was at the time.

After trying the popular platform for a few months, I decided to experiment by selling on Poshmark, an easy-to-use reselling app and website with more than 80 million users across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. There are also additional apps to choose from, including Mercari, Depop, and ThredUp, each platform with pros and cons to consider.

Photograph your items

One of my favorite things about reselling used items online is that I can do it without having to invest in expensive equipment or tools. You don’t need a fancy camera or lighting kit to resell your clothes online. If you own a smartphone and have decent lighting around your home, you should have the essentials needed to take a decent product shot.

I like to photograph my items hanging on a velvet hanger placed against a white wall. I know other resellers who prefer to model their items. You’ll also notice that others prefer to lay a sheet on the ground and take them that way. There is no right or wrong way to display your item. Find a method that works for you and stick to it.

Store them safely

Storage is a critical part of reselling. Whether you’re selling five pairs of jeans or getting rid of the majority of your closet. An organized storage and inventory system can help you keep your items in good condition, in an easy-to-find place, and save you time when the item sells and it’s time to pack and ship.

As a veteran reseller, I have hundreds of items for sale, which means I’ve dedicated a decent amount of space to store all the items that are up for sale. Your inventory system does not have to be as elaborate as mine. As long as your items are safe and organized, you should be set.

List, list, list

One of the most important yet overlooked steps of the reselling process is listing. It’s not necessarily a forgotten step, but it is rushed through and sometimes not intentional. The listing’s title, description, and price play a critical role in how often your item shows up on a buyer’s feed. This, of course, is essential because the more views an item gets, the more likely it is to sell.

When listing an item, put yourself in the buyer’s shoes. What information, descriptive details, and features would you like to know before committing to purchase something online? Descriptive words like stretchy, comfortable, flattering, and high waist have all proven to perform well for my listings.

Pack and ship

It’s a very rewarding feeling knowing something you’ve worn and loved is now going to a new home. Over the years, I’ve sold thousands of items on Poshmark, and besides thrifting, shipping an item is still my favorite part of the process. I love selling on Poshmark because I’m able to use FREE USPS shipping supplies that are delivered right to my front door, including the adhesive labels I can use on my printer.

I add a handwritten note alongside the item to show my appreciation, seal the package, slap on the label, and drop it off at my nearest post office. While you have a few days to ship the item, I recommend sending it out as soon as possible. You don’t get paid until the buyer receives and approves the item, so the sooner you ship, the sooner you get paid.

Have you ever done any type of reselling in the past? Are you intrigued to try it now? I’d love to hear from you!