If there’s anything the last two years have taught us, it’s that change is inevitable and sometimes terrifying. It seems like as soon as we get comfortable in our day-to-day lives, something comes out of nowhere and shakes things up. We can’t dodge change, so we must learn to live with it and make the best out of even the most uncomfortable situations.

Embracing change allows you to move on from the past and make the most of your future. Below are six simple ways to embrace change in your life.

Identify the change and the emotions that come with it

Self-awareness is crucial when going through life changes. When navigating a moment of uncertainty or discomfort, take the time to pause and recognize what it is and the emotions that come with it. Whether it’s a change in your relationship, workplace, or social life, identifying the transformation can help you embrace it.

Focus on what you can control

As much as we would all love to control every aspect of our lives, there are situations that we can’t govern. Don’t focus on what you can’t control. Instead, direct your attention to what you can. The pandemic is a perfect example. While none of us had any power over government regulations and closures, we had full control of our outlook and perception of the events around us. While it may seem like nothing is in your control, don’t forget that your state of mind is.

Maintain routines

When navigating change, some of the first things to go out the window are our routines. We often think that it’s impossible to keep up with our habits and schedules because a few things took a left turn, but that’s not the case. Even during hectic times, one of the things we can control is maintaining our routine. While it might not look exactly like it did before the change, you can accommodate the changes and still make it work.

Ask for help

Asking for help is usually easier said than done, especially for women who are used to wearing numerous hats and doing it all on their own. While independence is admirable, it’s important to understand that you don’t have to do it all on your own, especially when navigating the challenges that come with change. Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of vulnerability, strength, and self-awareness.

Practice gratitude

I often reference the importance of having a gratitude practice, but that’s only because I’ve found it to be one of the greatest tools for happiness and fulfillment. Change can be scary. Navigating uncertainty is intimidating. Practicing gratitude can help ground you and focus on the things you already have while mentally preparing you for all the wonderful things to come.

If you’re open to starting a gratitude practice, try InsightTimer, a free and easy-to-use app with thousands of guided mediation options.

Celebrate growth

One of the biggest benefits of change is growth, and embracing the new opportunities will help you evolve into a better version of yourself. Once you observe the growth taking place, don’t forget to recognize it and celebrate it. Taking a moment to rejoice in the journey of personal development will reaffirm that change isn’t always a bad thing. Change leads to transformation, and transformation is what makes you a unique human.