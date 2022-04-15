Spring is here, and changing temperatures always mean necessary adjustments to our wardrobes. Updating your closet has many benefits. Not only does a change in clothing help you adapt to the change in weather, but it also reinvigorates your mood and gets you energized for the season ahead.

A new season is a fresh opportunity to stand out and express yourself through style. Below are four easy ways to refresh your wardrobe for spring.

Lean into lighter colors

I love and appreciate an all-black outfit as much as the next person, but it’s time to step out of your comfort zone and experiment with lighter colors. Nothing says spring like pastel pinks and purples, so don’t be afraid to add some colored pieces to your closet and lighten the mood.

Add fun accessories

One of the easiest ways to refresh your wardrobe for a new season is by adding new accessories to the mix. Depending on your budget, these pieces can be reused for years to come, and add personality to your outfits. A pair of bold earrings, a statement necklace, or a fun belt are all great options.

Repurpose winter pieces

Refreshing your wardrobe doesn’t mean purging last season’s essentials. One of the best ways to get the most out of your closet is by reusing any items that make sense as you transition into a new season. Booties look great with jeans in the winter but also pair well with a spring dress for warmer weather. Give your older items new life by pairing them with trendier pieces.

Invest in statement shoes

If you’re looking for ways to make your money go further while refreshing your wardrobe, invest in some fun shoes. Shoes are a great way to transform outfits because they can be worn time and time again without feeling like you’re wearing the same thing. They also add character to your outfits without having to completely revamp your wardrobe.

How will you refresh your style this spring?