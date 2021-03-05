Spring is my favorite season of the year. It’s cool enough to layer some of my favorite pieces and warm enough to wear some of the lightweight pieces I love so much. With warmer weather only a few weeks away, this is the perfect time to start shopping for some of those missing pieces in your closet.

While I love fashion, I’m not a fan of purchasing something for a single season. For me, a purchase has to be something I can wear for years to come. Below are spring wardrobe essentials you’ll love for many seasons to come.

Midi skirt

Midi skirts are the perfect blend of casual, dressy, professional, and playful. It’s like a one-piece-fits-all for the modern woman. You can wear it to work, date, and meetings (when all those are appropriate again). Midi skirts can be easily dressed up or down, and make great additions to your wardrobe.

Slip dress

Like the midi skirt, slip dresses are multi-purposeful pieces that can be used in a variety of ways. A good slip dress can quickly become your go-to piece in your closet. It’s the perfect blend of sophisticated and sexy. Who doesn’t want to feel that way?

Basic tank or bodysuit

I’m a big fan of basics because those pieces tend to never go out of style. If you’re looking to invest in items you can count on for years to come, look for the perfect basic tank or bodysuit. This top can be used alongside any of your other staples, like a midi skirt, jeans, or trousers.

Statement hoop earrings

Instead of constantly spending money on jewelry that you’ll only wear once, invest in a pair of hoop earrings you can style for the rest of your life. They add a great touch to any outfit, and can quickly elevate your look without much effort.

Fashionable face mask

It’s nearly impossible to recommend style essentials without talking about the essential face mask. Face masks are a lot easier to come by these days, but finding one that works for you and looks good at the same time can be tricky. Once you find a mask that looks good and feels good, keep them handy. There’s no better way to make a fashion statement these days than with a chic face mask.