7 Special Ways to Celebrate Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate, honor, and spotlight everything women have accomplished. As women, we all play a role in the future of our generations. Through our work, leadership, and daily responsibilities, we leave a lasting legacy that will impact the world.

Throughout March, challenge yourself to think of creative ways to celebrate women. No act is too small, and each gesture is a nod to all that women have gone through and done for our community. Need some ideas? Below are seven special ways to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Support women-owned businesses

Entrepreneurship is a fast-growing career option for women, which is something that should be celebrated. So, why not celebrate Women’s History Month by supporting female entrepreneurs? Whether you buy something in-store, online, or share their business on social media, this is a great option to celebrate female leadership and impact.

Spread awareness on social media

Spreading awareness is one of the best ways to celebrate Women’s History Month. Let your followers know that you’ll be celebrating this special month by doing a variety of things, and challenge them to do the same. A simple post can go a long way.

Connect with a woman that inspires you

While it’s important to honor historical trailblazing women, it’s just as important to celebrate the female leaders of our generation. If there’s a special woman in your life, whether it’s your mom, sister, or co-worker, take some time to connect. It can be an inspirational time for you and them as well.

Support a women’s nonprofit

Many nonprofit organizations focus on women’s needs and women’s issues. If you’re looking for a way to make a difference and celebrate this month, consider a donation to a charity of your choice. It’ll certainly make a difference.

Attend a virtual event

Events might not be completely back yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be a part of the conversation virtually. There are numerous virtual events you can choose from. Find one that meets your interests and see what it has to offer.

Learn about women’s history

If Women’s History Month is new to you, challenge yourself to research and learn about the topic. There are countless videos, TedTalks, and historical papers available online, so you have many options to choose from.

Be a mentor for a young woman

If you’re looking for a way to leave a lasting legacy in honor of Women’s History Month, consider becoming a mentor for a female peer. Mentorship is an easy way to make a difference in a woman’s life. Connect with someone who can benefit from your leadership and see where your relationship goes.