Five Easy Ways to Support Fellow Female Entrepreneurs

As of 2016, it is estimated there are over 11 million women-owned businesses in the United States. These businesses help our community and economy thrive and deserve all the support they can get. As an entrepreneur, I’m constantly hearing about the importance of supporting fellow business owners. However, most people don’t talk about how that support can be expressed.

If you’re looking to support a female entrepreneur in your community, it’s never been easier to do so. Try one of the five ways below and show your favorite female founder some love.

Connect

Creating a strong network is important for anyone, but it’s essential for entrepreneurs. Business owners are constantly looking for new people to connect with. They say your network is your net worth, and it couldn’t be truer as an entrepreneur. Meet up at an event, chat over coffee, or simply connect on social media.

Make a purchase

We vote with our dollars every day, so what would your bank account say about you if it could talk? If it’s within your reach and the business offers something you usually purchase at a big box retailer, make an effort to change the way you shop. A simple shift in your spending habits can transform our economy, and a woman somewhere across the country will do a happy dance.

Give feedback

There’s a big difference between feedback and criticism, and it’s important. While criticism offers judgment, feedback evaluates. Whether you actually purchased a product or were simply scrolling through their website, your feedback can go a long way.

Share on social

Have you ever purchased something because a friend shared about it on Instagram? That’s the power of social media. While some might believe a simple social media share is helpless, it has more influence than you might think. Next time you feel inclined to, share some social media love with a woman-owned business. It can go a long way.

Offer help

While female entrepreneurs look like superheroes, they’re not. It takes a village to run a successful business, and they could not do it alone. If there’s a service or task you’re particularly good at, offer the help. You never know what that could mean to that fierce female founder.