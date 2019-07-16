If you spend the last 30 minutes of your workday mindlessly checking Facebook, texting, or watching the clock slowly get closer to 5 o’clock, it’s time for a change. Productivity experts are constantly focused on the importance of a productive start of the day, but what about how we end it? Creating a strong and clear end of day routine can help set you up for success the next day.

Become a more productive and efficient person and successfully end your workday by doing these three things.

Clear your inbox

I know, this one’s tough. Most people get more emails then they can get through in a day, but it’s time to take your power back from your email. There’s nothing more stressful then starting a new day with yesterday’s tasks lingering over you. By making it a priority to get your inbox at zero at the end of each day, each new day will feel like a fresh start.

An easy way to do this is to dictate a set amount of time at the end of each day to sort and respond to each necessary email. If you focus on this task alone, it can be done.

Make a priorities list

Have you ever had a hard time falling asleep because your to-do list is haunting your thoughts? It’s happened to me, and it’s usually because I hadn’t taken the time to get my tasks out of my head and onto a different form. Whether it’s a sticky note or an app, making a priorities list can help you successfully end the day and effectively start the new one.

Start by focusing on the three biggest things you want to accomplish the next day. Under that list, I like to write other smaller tasks I’d like to complete but aren’t essential.

Shut it down

Most working professionals like to take their work home with them. Whether it’s a burning passion or a burning deadline, taking work home is not a new idea. While doing so is sometimes necessary, it’s also important to create boundaries between work and personal life. By shutting down your computer at the end of each day, you’re more likely to not feel inclined to check work email or work on the project from home.

Make it a habit to shut down your computer every day after work. It’s been known to offer benefits like fewer temporary issues and bugs.