For the first time in American history, employees are quitting their jobs at alarming rates. Experts are calling this the Great Resignation. While this is an intimidating topic for many employers and workforce experts, I see this as an opportunity. An opportunity as employees to re-connect with our passions, do what we love, and stop settling for a job that doesn’t meet your expectations.

If you’re one of those individuals looking for a change and ready to take on a new role, it’s time to freshen up your resume and brush up on your interviewing skills. While you should prepare to answer some of the company’s frequently asked questions, you should also have questions of your own in your back pocket.

Below are five questions to ask the employer during a job interview.

Can you describe a typical day on the job?

This question will give you a good idea of the workload and responsibilities that the job entails. If you’re applying for a writing job but a typical day is described as back-to-back meetings and events, you might want to consider how much of your day will be spent writing.

What are some of the biggest challenges the person in this role would face?

The job is open for a reason. While some challenges are typical, some examples might be red flags you should take into consideration. If the challenges are more than what you’re bargaining for, this job might not be for you.

How would you describe the culture here?

Company culture and values are critical components and things to take into consideration. Of course, everyone is looking for something different here, but if flexibility is essential to your lifestyle and that doesn’t match with what this job is offering, it’s something worth considering.

What do you like about working here?

When asking this question, you can oftentimes tell right away whether the interviewer lights up or is discouraged to answer. If the interviewer can’t come up with something right off the bat, you might want to reconsider if it’s worth giving this company a shot.

What makes people stay at this company?

I love this question because employee retention says a lot about a company. Is this employer good enough for people to stick around for, or is the longest-standing employee only the CEO? Something to conder here.